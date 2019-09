The fire was reported at 20 Jonathan Lane at 5:34 a.m., according to a public safety dispatcher.

Firefighters were battling a 2-alarm fire in Chelmsford Friday morning.

A 3-bedroom raised ranch is located at that address, according to property records in the town assessor’s office.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.