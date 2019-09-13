“The criminal investigation resulted in a finding of fact but will go no further due to the death of the former employee,” the statement said.

But the former employee has since died and the investigation has concluded, officials said in a statement.

A former finance director for the town of Littleton allegedly charged nearly $100,000 worth of personal expenses, including trips to Las Vegas and the Bahamas, on the town’s credit card, officials said Friday.

The former department head was not identified in the statement. But a police report also released by the town identifies her as Bonnie Mae Fleck, who died on July 3, the report states.

Advertisement

Town officials started to investigate questionable credit card charges after the town treasurer, Steve Venuti, in April flagged a “ . . . suspicious charge on the Town’s Bank of America-issued credit card,’ the statement said.

By that time, Fleck was no longer working for the town, according to the police report.

A town investigation into credit card purchases from 2014 to 2018 determined the former employee used the town’s credit card to purchase makeup, sporting goods, groceries, gift cards, a video game system, clothing, and personal trips, the statement said.

“This is a deeply troubling and unfortunate incident involving the theft of taxpayer dollars by a trusted former town official,” Board of Selectmen Chairman Joseph Knox said in the statement.

The town has since implemented new financial controls. Among them, a new software system records credit card transactions in a separate area from other expenses. All reimbursements to department heads must be approved by the town administrator, the statement said.

The town has filed a claim through its municipal insurance carrier, the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association, in an attempt to recoup its losses.

“The town is currently evaluating whether additional claims will be filed,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.