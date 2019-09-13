A new baby kangaroo has arrived at the Franklin Park Zoo, the Zoo New England announced.
The 7-month-old joey was born in February at the Franklin Park Zoo. Its mother, Skippy, was born at the zoo in 2005. The joey has been peeking out of its mom’s pouch, but zookeepers think it will be a few more weeks before it begins to fully leave the pouch and explore on its own, the zoo said in a statement.
As the joey has not yet emerged, the gender of the joey has not been determined and it has not been named.
Kangaroos are pregnant for only 30 to 35 days before giving birth to a baby about the size of a jelly bean, the zoo said. Joeys feed from their mother for up to a year but start trying solid food at about 8 months.
Kangaroos are common in Australia and can reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour, the zoo said.
Visitors can see the new joey on the Outback Trail of the Franklin Park Zoo with the other red kangaroos.
