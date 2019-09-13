“Mr. Lisby’s resignation came as the Holyoke Public School district learned that the FBI was investigating him in connection with allegations relating to possession of child pornography,” officials said in a statement Thursday. “While no charges have been filed, court documents related to the case became public today. This is troubling news, and we understand that this will prompt many questions from the community. As this is an ongoing investigation, we do not have any additional information to share at this time.”

Gregory Lisby resigned from his job as a kindergarten teacher at the Morgan School early Thursday morning, school officials said in a press release.

A kindergarten teacher under investigation for allegedly possessing child pornography has resigned from his position in the Holyoke Public Schools, officials announced Thursday.

Advertisement

The FBI investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Microsoft on Dec. 17, 2018 that a digital file containing child pornography had been uploaded to its OneDrive service through an account linked to Lisby, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in US District Court in Worcester.

On Aug. 27 Microsoft provided the contents of the account in response to a federal search warrant, and investigators identified approximately 180 images and 15 videos that appear to depict child pornography, the affidavit said.

The digital files included images of boys between the ages of 8 and 15 engaging in sex acts, according to the affidavit. The account also contained a Word document that appeared to be a letter written by Lisby, court records show. “If I could teach any grade, I would love to be a kindergarten teacher,” the letter stated. “The joy, spontaneity, and openness to learning of younger children is what attracts me to early childhood education. Plus, the energy of the kids, and the energy required of the teacher is exhilarating and tiring.”

Advertisement

Investigators traced the IP address to 919 Pleasant St. Worcester, where Lisby was listed as living with his husband, the Rev. Timothy Burger, the rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, which is located next door.

“Upon information and belief, Gregory Lisby is also an ordained minister and served as the rector of a different Episcopal church in Worcester from 2015-2018, although it does not appear that he is formally serving in that capacity presently,” the affidavit stated.

Lisby had been working at the Morgan School in Holyoke since August and also worked as a teaching assistant in the Jericho summer program.

Holyoke school officials said all employees are fingerprinted and undergo background checks, and Lisby “passed the background checks at his time of hire.”

A classroom paraprofessional will teach Lisby’s class until a permanent teacher is found, school officials said.

“We will be working closely to support our students, families and staff in the coming days,” Holyoke school officials said in the statement. “District officials and Morgan staff will be in regular communication with students and families who may have worked with Mr. Lisby.”

School officials urged anyone who has questions about the investigation or information to share to call the US Attorney’s Office Project Safe Childhood hotline at 617-748-3274.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.