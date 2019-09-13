A brave police officer rescued a baby skunk that was walking in the middle of the road with a cup on its head early Friday morning in Hull, officials said.
Officers responded just after 5 a.m. to Bates Street after a resident on the street called to say that a baby skunk was walking around in circles with its head stuck in a cup, according to an office clerk at the Hull Police Department.
Sergeant Edward Minelli was able to get the cup off the animal’s head while a fellow officer shined a flashlight. The rescue mission was caught on video, and the officers managed to avoid getting sprayed.
“You see all sorts of things on the midnight shift,” Hull police said in a tweet, adding that this is a good reminder to always properly dispose of trash.
Last month, Cambridge police also rescued a skunk with a cup on its head. In the early morning hours of Aug. 20, a Cambridge police officer managed to get a yogurt cup off the skunk’s head but got sprayed in the process.
