A brave police officer rescued a baby skunk that was walking in the middle of the road with a cup on its head early Friday morning in Hull, officials said.

Officers responded just after 5 a.m. to Bates Street after a resident on the street called to say that a baby skunk was walking around in circles with its head stuck in a cup, according to an office clerk at the Hull Police Department.

Sergeant Edward Minelli was able to get the cup off the animal’s head while a fellow officer shined a flashlight. The rescue mission was caught on video, and the officers managed to avoid getting sprayed.