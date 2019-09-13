“We’re excited about this because … it shows that we can start doing this more precise test and start to understand black holes in a deeper sense,” said Maximiliano Isi, a NASA Einstein Fellow in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.

The scientists studied a newborn black hole that was created when two black holes collided. While the ringing caused by these violent collisions has previously been detected, deciphering the ringing from the infant black hole itself opens up a new way to study the mysterious gravitational fields that are so intense no light can escape them, researchers say.

Researchers on an MIT study deciphered for the first time the ringing of an infant black hole, which produces waves similarly to how a bell reverberates sound waves, allowing them to predict the black hole’s mass and spin.

Advertisement

The study was published this week in Physical Review Letters. Isi led the study alongside a five-person team including co-author Matthew Giesler from the California Institute of Technology.

The ringing takes the form of gravitational waves. Showing that these waves can be used to accurately predict the mass and spin of black holes supports a centuries-old Albert Einstein theory about gravity, Isi said.

Einstein’s theory of general relativity explains how space, time, matter, and energy interact in different ways. He theorized the existence of gravitational waves, and how they can be used to find the composition of the objects that create them.

The ringing found by the scientists also supports the theory that black holes are “hairless,” a term used by scientists to indicate that a black hole has no characteristics other than mass, spin, and electrical charge, Isi said.

“We all expect general relativity to be correct, but this is the first time we have confirmed it in this way,” Isi said in a statement from MIT news. “This is the first experimental measurement that succeeds in directly testing the no-hair theorem.”

Advertisement

Scientists identified the ringing of the infant black hole from existing data from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

LIGO is a scientific collaboration led by MIT and Caltech that contains institutions from all over the world. The organization first discovered gravitational waves in 2015 from the collision of two black holes, and when they translated the waves into sound, they made a chirping noise, Isi said.

“What we’ve done in this study is go back to the data from the first detection of gravitational waves … and we reanalyzed it to look for a different kind of ringing that has been all but ignored in previous analyses, and we were able to identify it,” Isi said.

Focusing on the last few milliseconds of this “chirp,” the researchers isolated the waves specific to the newly created black hole from the much stronger waves produced by the collision. This allowed them to individually identify a specific tone of the ringing that allowed them to predict the black hole’s mass and spin.

According to Isi, this is something that scientists have been trying to do for a long time, but it was thought that doing so would require technology not expected to be developed for another 20 years.

“We were very surprised by this because the common wisdom was that this should not work,” he said. “We were ecstatic.”

Advertisement

With a new black hole collision being detected every week, Isi said he is excited to see what the scientific community makes of this new way to study black holes and what he calls “the dark universe.” It also opens the door to the possibility of identifying waves from other mysterious astrophysical objects, such as wormholes.

“This is very exciting; we’re going to be learning all types of things,” Isi said. “It’s a good time to be a gravitational scientist.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.