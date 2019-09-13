Ozy Guzman, 25, of Quincy and Christina Ciarmataro, 26, of Brockton work down the street at Uno Due Go. They said they ran over as soon as they heard the new Taco Bell was up and running.

The fast food chain, home to delicacies such as the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa and the Crunchwrap Supreme, opened its doors at 74 Summer St. — just in time for lunch Friday.

A new addition to Boston dining has arrived: A Taco Bell in Downtown Crossing opened Friday at noon.

“Since they announced that this place is opening, I’ve been waiting anxiously just to come down and buy something, so it’s really exciting to hear that it finally just opened,” Guzman said. “I just ran out of the store and was like, ‘Hey Christina, let’s go get tacos.’ ”

“Now we can, on our lunch breaks, run over here and get something different,” Ciarmataro said.

Ozy Guzman and Christina Ciarmataro enjoyed some Taco Bell on their lunch break. (Maria Lovato for the Boston Globe)

Jason Masterson, 40, of Waltham works in IT consulting in the area. He said he was excited to have a Taco Bell in easy proximity to his work and his clients.

“There’s a lot of Mexican places, but there’s not a lot that’s grab and go, super quick, so it’s good,” he said.

