Officials charged a person in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man Friday who was found dead in a wooded area in Worcester Tuesday, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

Rafael Guzman was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Benjamin Pacheco, Early Jr.’s office said in a statement. He was set to be arraigned in Worcester District Court Friday.

Worcester police asked for the public’s help identifying Pacheco after he was found dead near 277 Granite St. around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Worcester police said in a statement. Firefighters responding to a blaze in the area discovered his body.