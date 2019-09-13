Parents and students at the Manchester Essex Regional Middle/High School will see an increased police presence outside the schools Friday in the wake of a threatening post discovered on Snapchat on Thursday, officials said.

In a joint statement, interim Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald and Essex Police Chief Paul Francis said there is no threat to the school, its staff or students after their investigation showed the posting was linked to a feud between two male students.

However, police said they will have an enhanced presence at the school campus in Manchester-by-the-Sea at the request of school administrators and out of “abundance of caution.” The posting was discovered Thursday night and multiple students were interviewed, leading police from both communicatees to conclude no active threat exists.