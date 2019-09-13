The Supreme Judicial Court agreed with a lower court judge that the Boston Redevelopment Authority acted legally when it permanently granted an easement to the Red Sox, allowing the team to turn the street into a pedestrian walkway during games and other events at Fenway Park. (The BRA is now called the Boston Planning & Development Agency.)

The state’s highest court Friday left intact the city of Boston’s no-bid sale of a permanent easement on the former Yawkey Way to the Boston Red Sox in 2013, a deal reached after the city’s planning agency declared the street next to Fenway Park “blighted.”

The court rejected Danvers attorney Joseph P. Marchese’s claim that the deal caused him economic harm and that the agency should have put the permanent easement available through a public bidding process. The unanimous court ruling also concluded that if the deal somehow became undone, the easement reverts to the city, not Marchese.

“He claims that he had a right to bid on the Yawkey Way easement when it was taken and sold to the Red Sox.... We disagree,’’ the court ruled. “There was no obligation by either the BRA or the city to subject the Yawkey Way easement to public bidding.”

Marchese, according to court papers, offered to pay the city $300,000 a year in order to create a pedestrian mall near one of the city’s best known institutions, but was rebuffed by city officials during the late Mayor Tom Menino’s final term in office.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry also owns The Boston Globe.

