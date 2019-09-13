Five-year-old Sophia Garabedian, the Sudbury girl stricken with EEE, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at Boston Children’s Hospital and is continuing her recovery, according to an organizer of her family’s online fund-raiser.
Debbie Moynihan, an organizer of a GoFundMe page that’s raised close to $156,000 for Sophia’s medical expenses, confirmed the news in a posting Thursday on the site.
“Sophia continues to make progress and has been moved out of the ICU,” Moynihan wrote. “She has begun PT, OT and speech therapy as she continues to show signs of improvement. This morning she had pet therapy. We would like to thank everyone for their support, thoughtfulness and generosity.”
Sophia’s one of seven confirmed human cases of EEE this year in Massachusetts, according to state health officials. One victim, a Fairhaven woman, died last month as a result of the disease. Eastern equine encephalitis is a potentially fatal disease that can cause brain inflammation and severe neurological complications, federal officials say.
An intensive campaign of aerial spraying in the affected zones in Massachusetts was recently launched.
Communities that either have been sprayed or will receive spraying in the coming days include Bellingham, Franklin, Medway, Millis, Norfolk, Medfield, Walpole, Wrentham, Foxborough, Sharon, Norwood, Westwood, Dover, Needham, Wellesley, Ashland, Hopkinton, Holliston, Sherborn, Framingham, Natick, Wayland, Sudbury, Maynard, Stow, Hudson, Marlborough, Weston, Berlin, Boylston, Northborough, Westborough, Shrewsbury, Grafton, Upton, Milford, Hopedale, Mendon, Blackstone, Millville, Uxbridge, Douglas, Northbridge, Sutton, Millbury, Auburn, Oxford, Webster, Southborough, Bolton, Clinton, West Boylston, Worcester, Charlton, Dudley, Leicester, and Harvard, state officials said.
