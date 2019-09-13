Five-year-old Sophia Garabedian, the Sudbury girl stricken with EEE, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at Boston Children’s Hospital and is continuing her recovery, according to an organizer of her family’s online fund-raiser.

Debbie Moynihan, an organizer of a GoFundMe page that’s raised close to $156,000 for Sophia’s medical expenses, confirmed the news in a posting Thursday on the site.

“Sophia continues to make progress and has been moved out of the ICU,” Moynihan wrote. “She has begun PT, OT and speech therapy as she continues to show signs of improvement. This morning she had pet therapy. We would like to thank everyone for their support, thoughtfulness and generosity.”