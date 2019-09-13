Three people had to be rescued after a boat overturned in Nahant Harbor Friday morning, officials said.
The Nahant Fire Department reported that the three people who were on the hull of the boat were picked up by the harbormaster and brought to shore. There were no injuries reported.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m., according to Nahant Police Chief Robert C. Dwyer.
“The occupants of the boat have been safely rescued,” he said in an e-mail.
US Coast Guard officials tweeted a photo of rescue crews responding to the overturned boat. “No reported injuries, however they were not wearing life jackets,” the tweet said.
#BreakingNews @USCGNortheast rescue crews from Station Boston responded to an overturned boat with 3 people aboard on Nahant Bay. @NahantPolice rescued the 3 off the hull of the boat. No reported injuries, however they were not wearing life jackets. #SAR @USCG #WearIt pic.twitter.com/F63cU8Utoe— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 13, 2019
