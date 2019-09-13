A 34-year-old Somerville woman was struck and injured by a garbage truck while she walked in a crosswalk Thursday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said.
The woman was struck at 1:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement Friday.
“A 2018 Mack 800 tri-axle garbage truck was traveling northbound on Medford Street and attempted to take a right turn onto Somerville Avenue. Simultaneously, a 34-year-old Somerville woman was crossing Somerville Avenue in a marked crosswalk. The garbage truck struck the woman,” the statement said.
The driver, a 50-year-old Hyde Park man, stayed at the scene, police said. He was not injured.
“The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital,” the statement said.
State Police said Thursday that the woman sustained life-threatening injuries.
The truck was towed from the scene, police said. The vehicle is owned by F W Russell & Sons Disposal, Inc. of Somerville.
State Police are investigating the crash, the statement said.
