A 34-year-old Somerville woman was struck and injured by a garbage truck while she walked in a crosswalk Thursday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said.

The woman was struck at 1:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement Friday.

“A 2018 Mack 800 tri-axle garbage truck was traveling northbound on Medford Street and attempted to take a right turn onto Somerville Avenue. Simultaneously, a 34-year-old Somerville woman was crossing Somerville Avenue in a marked crosswalk. The garbage truck struck the woman,” the statement said.