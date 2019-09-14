Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
A sizable incursion of gull-billed terns is underway in the Northeast with at least a dozen Canadian records in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland following Hurricane Dorian, as well as several in New England and New York.
► Greater Boston: A Caspian tern and a dickcissel were seen on one of the Boston Harbor Islands. On Winthrop Beach, sightings included a buff-breasted sandpiper, a Baird’s sandpiper, and a Western sandpiper. There was a red-headed woodpecker in Natick. A yellow-throated vireo was spotted at Chestnut Hill Reservoir in the rink woods.
► Nantucket: Among reporters were a black-bellied whistling duck on Hummock Pond and a marbled godwit at Smith Point. A brown booby was seen off Nantucket Shoals, and an Audubon’s shearwater was spotted further offshore. A blue grosbeak was reported at Jackson Point.
► North Shore: A brown pelican showed up briefly in Salem Harbor, probably as another result of Hurricane Dorian. At Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary in Marblehead, sightings included a Philadelphia vireo, two Northern waterthrushes, two blue-winged warblers, a Canada warbler, and two bay-breasted warblers.
► Plum Island: At least one gull-billed tern was seen at the north end of Plum Island, along with a royal tern and a Caspian tern. Other rarities included a continuing yellow-crowned night heron, a Baird’s sandpiper, and a lark sparrow.
► South Shore: Observers spotted a Baird’s sandpiper at the Shifting Lots Preserve in Ellisville and a buff-breasted sandpiper at Ellisville Harbor State Park.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.