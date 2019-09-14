A Boston man arrested last year for the fatal shooting of a rival gang member in Providence was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of first degree murder, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced.

Rashawn Banks, 29, also pleaded guilty in Providence County Superior Court Thursday to one count of carrying a pistol without a license and one count of possessing a fire arm after being convicted of a violent crime, officials said in a statement.

He received a life sentence for the murder of Jacorey Sanders, 25, whom he shot multiple times after confronting him near a club on Pine Street in Providence in June, 2018, the statement said.