A Boston man arrested last year for the fatal shooting of a rival gang member in Providence was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of first degree murder, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced.
Rashawn Banks, 29, also pleaded guilty in Providence County Superior Court Thursday to one count of carrying a pistol without a license and one count of possessing a fire arm after being convicted of a violent crime, officials said in a statement.
He received a life sentence for the murder of Jacorey Sanders, 25, whom he shot multiple times after confronting him near a club on Pine Street in Providence in June, 2018, the statement said.
Sanders was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Banks received two 10 year setences for the firearms charges. The sentences will be served consecutively, according to the statement.
