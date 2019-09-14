Steven Huntley, 37 of Boston, was arrested after he allegedly attacked a store clerk and pointed a gun at him in the area of 851 Harrison Ave. at 11:41 a.m., Boston police said in a press release.

Two men were arrested for illegal gun possession in separate incidents in Mattapan and the South End Friday, Boston police said.

Huntley walked into the store and attempted to buy some food, but did not have enough money. A store clerk gave him the food, but was asked to leave after he demanded more food and began asking other customers for spare change, police said.

Advertisement

He then punched the store clerk in the head. After a second store clerk attempted to break up the altercation, Huntley allegedly pulled out a gun and struck that clerk in the head with it, according to the press release.

After he was outside of the store, Huntley pointed the gun at one of the employees and fled the scene, police said. Officers heading to the scene saw Huntley and chased to the area of 102 Camden St. where he was placed under arrest, the release said.

Huntley is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on multiple gun and assault charges, including two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

He was also found to have an active default warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for three counts of armed robbery while masked, the release said.

In Mattapan, Michael Tulloch, 38, was arrested on illegal gun and drug charges following a search of his home in the area of 27 Newcroft Circle at 1:42 p.m. Officers found 10 medium plastic bags containing crack cocaine, 54 rounds of live ammunition, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a loaded Taurus PT945 .45 caliber handgun, according to the release.

Advertisement

Tulloch is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com