Movimiento Cosecha, a national organization advocating for immigrants, launched the weekend-long protest midday Friday. Participants intend to remain outside the State House throughout the weekend to draw attention to the plight of undocumented immigrants who need to drive in order to work and support their families, said Amelia Gonzalez Pinal, one of the organizers

“We do contribute to this country, we do pay our taxes, we do give this country everything that we have,” said Alicia Cortez of New Bedford, who originally came from Guatemala. “So we are just asking for what we already have earned.”

Demonstrators at the State House Saturday demanded that lawmakers finally back legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to get Massachusetts driver’s licenses — a proposal that has languished for years on Beacon Hill but has taken on more urgency as the Trump administration cracks down on immigration.

Now 39, Cortez came to the US as an 8-year-old with her mother, who was an undocumented immigrant. While she is now documented, she lived for years under the threat of deportation, she said, and struggled after her then-husband was deported to Mexico four years ago.

Her message to lawmakers: “Have some kind of heart.”

Legislation filed by state representatives Christine Barber of Somerville and Tricia Farley-Bouvier of Pittsfield, along with Lynn state Senator Brendan Crighton would allow any qualified resident to receive a state driver’s license. The move would not affect the federal Real ID program, which requires drivers to prove they are citizens or are lawfully in the country, as well as residents of Massachusetts.

Connecticut and Vermont are among the 14 states that already have laws allowing residents to obtain a license or permit without regard to their immigration status, according to the State House News Service.

In Massachusetts, 86 state lawmakers have signed onto either the House or Senate versions of the proposal, which has the support of several local mayors, including Martin J. Walsh of Boston.

David Tello Sr. and his son David were at Saturday’s demonstration. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Governor Charlie Baker told reporters earlier this month that he is against issuing driver’s licenses to undocumented residents.

“There’s no documentation to back up the fact that they are who they say they are, and a driver’s license is a passport to a lot of things,” Baker said, according to the State House News Service.

In an interview Saturday, Barber said there is a lot of momentum behind the bill, including support from labor and law enforcement groups.

“This feels like a concrete thing we can do for immigrants, given what is happening on the national level,” Barber said.

Cortez said after her husband was deported, she was left alone to raise the couple’s five children — and she doubled her 35-hour workweek to 70 hours so she could support her family.

To get to work — she held positions in manufacturing, cleaning, and other jobs — she had to drive without a license for years. Each time, she worried about the repercussions if she were stopped by police.

“Driving with the fear of not having a license is just not right,” Cortez said. The fear of “being separated from our children, having those kind of thoughts every day, is torturing. It’s not fair to live like that.”

Another demonstrator, Luis Vergara, 45, said he came to the US from Ecuador 22 years ago, and is now part owner of an auto-repair business in Worcester. Not having a driver’s license affects his company, such as preventing him from picking up parts for customers’ vehicles.

“My message to lawmakers is that part of your family were once immigrants . . . at some point, your family also suffered. You need to remember that,” Vergara said through a translator.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.