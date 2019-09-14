A 46-year-old Leominster man was fatally injured late Saturday morning when he lost control of his car on Interstate 495 south, causing it to crash into trees off the side of the road in Littleton, State Police said in a press release.

Joseph Sullivan, the only person in the vehicle, was extricated from the 2015 Honda CRV by Littleton firefighters around 11:40 a.m., the release said.

He was pronounced dead at the Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, according to State Police.