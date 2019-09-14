Fall River police have opened a homicide investigation after a Martha’s Vineyard man died following a shooting Friday night that also seriously injured two other men, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office.

A 39-year-old man from Oaks Bluff was shot outside JC’s Cafe on Bedford Street, where Fall River police responded around 10:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting with multiple victims, prosecutors said in a press release.

He was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died Saturday morning, the release said.