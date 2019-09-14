Police in Manchester, N.H., are investigating a suspicious death after a 57-year-old man was found Friday night with serious injuries following an apparent altercation, officials said.
Manchester police found the man on the 100 block of Spruce Street suffering serious injuries after a physical altercation, police said in a statement.
He was transferred to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
“All parties have been identified and this is not a random act,” the statement said.
The victim will be identified pending notification of his next of kin.
Manchester police encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 603-668-8711.
