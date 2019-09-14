“I couldn’t ask for a better partner in the Senate,” Warren said of Markey. But she called both men friends and offered equally strong praise of Kennedy, noting that she had him and his wife as students at Harvard Law School.

Shortly before she took the stage at the state Democratic Party’s annual convention here, Warren told reporters that she stands by her endorsement of Markey back in February, but she has done nothing to discourage the 38-year-old Kennedy from pursuing a challenge.

SPRINGFIELD — Senator Elizabeth Warren on Saturday said she has “no criticism” regarding a potential launch by Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III of a primary challenge to Senator Edward J. Markey.

“I have nothing but the highest respect for him. And I have no criticism,” Warren said when asked about the pushback from numerous high-level Democrats who have said publicly that they don’t like the idea of Kennedy getting into the race.

The focus of this year’s Massachusetts Democratic Party convention is issues, not candidates — but the hypothetical primary contest between Kennedy and Markey was still front and center for many activists.

From a booth outside the convention hall in the MassMutual Center, the Markey campaign handed out neon-green T-shirts, rally signs, buttons and instructions to meet up for a demonstration around noon, looking to make the 73 year-old Malden Democrat’s support among the party’s activist base visible.

Markey took the stage before those green-shirted, sign-waving supporters crowded below, who broke into supportive chants at various points of his speech. In his remarks, Markey recounted his blue-collar background growing up in Malden -- first in his family to go to college, first visit to Washington, DC, when he was sworn into the House in 1976. In doing so, he provided an implicit contrast with his potential rival’s background of wealth and privilege -- hinting at how Markey may respond to a Kennedy challenge.

“I know the Amerian Dream,” he said.

Markey recalled that when he first ran for Senate he visited the first-floor three-decker apartment where his father grew up in Lawrence and a Dominican family came out on the porch. “The accents were different but the aspirations are the same for that family as existed for the Markeys,” he said.

Kennedy wasn’t in the hall when Markey addressed the crowd of more than 4,000 activists and party officials. He declined an invitation to speak during the main program because he had previously scheduled “office hours” with constituents in Medfield, part of his “Tour 34,” where he visits each of the towns and cities in his district every term. But he is slated to moderate a panel on confronting racism in politics at the convention Saturday afternoon.

Activists offered divided views on the prospect of a Kennedy-Markey showdown.

Dave Marro, a 66-year-old delegate from Glouster, welcomed Kennedy’s entrance to the race, pointing to the fact that Warren selected him to introduce her when she announced her run for president back in February. Both Kennedy and Markey were among the first elected officials to endorse Warren, and both appeared at her announcement rally in Lawrence.

“The fact that she chose him to speak before her is a pretty strong endorsement for me,” said Marro, who attended the February event in Lawrence. “The fact that she chose him, that’s really all I need to know.”

Joanna Setow, a 17-year-old North Quincy high school student who will be eligible to vote in next year’s Democratic primary was not enthusiastic about a Kennedy challenge.

“I don’t see why he needs to be in the race,” said Setow. “He doesn’t really offer anything different.”

The two challengers for Markey’s seat who have officially declared their candidacies also addressed the convention.

Author and business executive Steve Pemberton offered an eloquent encapsulation of his inspiring biography, telling of his climb from unwanted foster child to a man with a successful career and family. He also offered a contrast to Kennedy’s background, pitching himself as somene who can understand the state’s majority, who like himself, exist “far away from the world of entitlement, and power, and privilege.”

Labor attorney attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan brought a sledgehammer on stage — representing a nickname some clients gave her when she waged a successful legal fight against American Airlines taking skycab tips away from workers. The sledgehammer symbolized how she would serve voters if elected to the Senate, she said.

“I am in this race because I believe that the Democratic Party has failed working people,” she said.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.