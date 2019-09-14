Two men were arrested on drug charges in Brockton Friday evening, after their car was pulled over for having illegally tinted windows, State Police said.
Ayoub Boubit, 23, of Arlington and Antonio Martins, 24, of Brockton were charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate drug laws, according to a statement released by State Police on Saturday.
State troopers stopped a car for illegally tinted windows near West Chestnut Street around 6:30 p.m., but officers became concerned for their safety after Boubit and Martins allegedly made “furtive movements” inside the 2011 Nissan Altima, State Police said.
Troopers found 14 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl and two grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, according to officials.
Boubit was additionally charged with possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute and trespassing with a motor vehicle, according to authorities. He was also cited for illegal window tint and failure to signal.
State Police also found more than $1,700 on Boubit and more than $6,900 on Martins.
Martins was also charged with possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.
Both men were held on $1,000 bail pending their arraignment in Brockton District Court.
