Two men were arrested on drug charges in Brockton Friday evening, after their car was pulled over for having illegally tinted windows, State Police said.

Ayoub Boubit, 23, of Arlington and Antonio Martins, 24, of Brockton were charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate drug laws, according to a statement released by State Police on Saturday.

State troopers stopped a car for illegally tinted windows near West Chestnut Street around 6:30 p.m., but officers became concerned for their safety after Boubit and Martins allegedly made “furtive movements” inside the 2011 Nissan Altima, State Police said.