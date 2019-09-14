Firefighters rescued a woman and child from the third floor of a Beacon Hill apartment building early Sunday morning, according to tweets from the Boston Fire Department.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
When firefighters arrived around 6 a.m., smoke was visible from the first floor of the four-story mixed-use building, which houses businesses on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors, according to the tweets.
The fire caused approximately $100,000 in damages to the building at 22 Beacon St., the department tweeted.
Fire knocked down a woman and child were rescued from the 3rd floor, they are being evaluated . 1 Firefighter injured with minor injuries being transported @BOSTON_EMS. pic.twitter.com/mwDUmWD4Aa— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 14, 2019
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson
Advertisement