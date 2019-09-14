A woman from Pawtucket, R.I. died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash on Interstate 95 south in Attleboro late Friday night, State Police said.

Erica Hopkins, 22 was pronounced dead Saturday at Rhode Island Hospital, where she was taken following the crash, State Police said in a statement.

She was a passenger in a 2009 Volvo C70 driven by a 24-year-old Pawtucket man, who apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed around 11 p.m. The two ended up outside the vehicle after the crash, according to the statement.