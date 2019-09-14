A woman from Pawtucket, R.I. died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash on Interstate 95 south in Attleboro late Friday night, State Police said.
Erica Hopkins, 22 was pronounced dead Saturday at Rhode Island Hospital, where she was taken following the crash, State Police said in a statement.
She was a passenger in a 2009 Volvo C70 driven by a 24-year-old Pawtucket man, who apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed around 11 p.m. The two ended up outside the vehicle after the crash, according to the statement.
The Volvo was then struck by a 2011 BMW 328xi, driven by a 17-year-old, who was not identified.
Hopkins and the driver were also struck. It is not yet known if whether Hopkins and the man were struck by the BMW or by the Volvo after it was struck by the BMW.
Hopkins and the Pawtucket man were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said
