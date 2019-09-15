A Manchester, N.H., man was arrested Saturday after a Friday night fight near city’s downtown that left another resident dead, according to Manchester police.
The victim, identified in a press release Saturday night as Robert Lachance, 57, was found on the 100 block of Spruce Street with serious injuries that were the “result of a physical altercation,” police said.
Daniel Samaria, 44, was arrested Saturday night on a charge of first-degree assault, according to the release.
Lachance, who was declared dead at a local hospital, according to the press release, was found by police at about 7:30 p.m., said Lieutenant Jamie Gallant in a brief phone interview Sunday. Samaria was arrested about 24 hours later, he said.
“All parties involved have been identified and this is not a random act,” according to police.
Samaria is expected to be arraigned Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court North in Manchester, Gallant said.
