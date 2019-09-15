Authorities have identified a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in Fall River Friday night, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Eric Voshell, 39, of Oak Bluffs, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at JC’s Cafe at 1050 Bedford Street at about 10:15 p.m., the Bristol County district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital and was later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died Sunday morning.
Two other victims, a 37-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old Bridgewater man, were also taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement. Both were in stable condition Sunday.
The incident is under investigation, police said. No further information was immediately available.
