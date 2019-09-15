David is a caring 15-year-old boy of African-American decent. David enjoys being active and enjoys playing basketball. David has expressed interest in starting a running club with his peers.

During free time, David enjoys taking long walks, watching television, and listening to music. David is on the Autism Spectrum and is quiet and comes across as shy.

David is in the 9th grade. He enjoys attending school. His favorite subjects are math, science, physics and sometimes history. David gets along well with his peers at the program.

Advertisement

David is legally freed for adoption. David really wants to be adopted and to be a part of a family. David will do best in a two parent home with or without children.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”