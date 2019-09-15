Boston police arrested a Dorchester man after finding a loaded gun and evidence of illegal drug-selling while executing a search warrant in Dorchester on Friday morning, officials said.

Police arrested Nyjulius Johnson, a 24-year-old man from Dorchester, after executing a search warrant for him in the area of 70 Lyndhurst St., police said in a statement Sunday.

Officers assigned to the Dorchester and West Roxbury drug control units found a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 firearm with a defaced serial number containing 27 rounds of ammunition, two 30-round magazines, and a quantity of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials, and other evidence of the selling of illegal drugs, police said.