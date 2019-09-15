Boston police arrested a Dorchester man after finding a loaded gun and evidence of illegal drug-selling while executing a search warrant in Dorchester on Friday morning, officials said.
Police arrested Nyjulius Johnson, a 24-year-old man from Dorchester, after executing a search warrant for him in the area of 70 Lyndhurst St., police said in a statement Sunday.
Officers assigned to the Dorchester and West Roxbury drug control units found a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 firearm with a defaced serial number containing 27 rounds of ammunition, two 30-round magazines, and a quantity of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials, and other evidence of the selling of illegal drugs, police said.
After finding the items, police arrested Johnson without incident, the statement said.
Johnson is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device (two counts), possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs.
No further information was immediately available.
