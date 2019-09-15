That’s what they’re anticipating on Saturday in Hingham at Wompatuck State Park, where the Braintree-based McCourt Foundation will host the 10th annual “Tour de South Shore” bike-run-walk event to help raise money for health-focused causes.

Event organizers know all this, of course, and many will schedule outdoor fund-raisers for early fall with reasonable expectations of drawing significant interest.

These are some of the best days of the year to run, bike, or walk a race, the weather now generally cooler and crisper so you don’t have to sweat like Rafael Nadal at the US Open. And with work and school returning to regular programing, time is running short for the warm-weather activities we love.

Advertisement

The foundation says some 500 participants come out each year to bike or run/walk for charities that create their own teams and use the “tour” as a fund-raising platform.

The 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. event at Wompatuck this year features 50- and 25-mile bike rides and a 5K run/walk, then continues “with a celebratory post-race expo featuring exhibitor booths with info and giveaways, food provided by the South Shore’s best restaurants, awards ceremony, and presentation of the team cup,” it says in a publicity release.

For more information, visit www.mccourtfoundation.org.

Some self-promotion: Saturday is also when the 2019 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Island Run powered by Boston.com will be held on Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor. This is the sixth annual run promising participants and spectators fabulous fun and spectacular scenes, with proceeds going to various Boston-area charities.

Runners, volunteers, and spectators will be ferried to and from the island, with departure from the Seaport World Trade Center Terminal, 200 Seaport Blvd., Boston, at 9 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served after the 5-mile and 5K runs, which start at 10 a.m. and 10:25 a.m., respectively; the post-run festivities and award ceremony will take place on the Provincetown-II. Visit islandrun.boston.com and www.racemenu.com.

Advertisement

Chew and think at the same time: The nonprofit Salem Food for All holds its first annual “Salem Food for Thought Festival” at Palmer Cove Park, Congress Street, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization says the free event “will include a number of food-related activities for all ages to raise awareness of how important it is for all Salem residents to have access to healthy, affordable foods as well as a sustainable food system.” There will be cooking demonstrations, Salem Y GreenSpace garden tours, planting activities, art projects, nutrition education, and a Farm to School activity hosted by Salem Public Schools. And local nonprofits Root and Citizens Inn/Haven from Hunger will host a free lunch at the North Shore Community Development Coalition’s community room, Espacio, at 105 Congress St. to wrap up the event. Visit www.salem.com.

The sound and the fury: Folks in several Boston-area communities have complained about increased noise from airplanes since the Federal Aviation Administration tinkered with Logan Airport flight patterns in 2013. In Somerville on Wednesday, the city administration and the City Council Committee on Public Health and Public Safety will cohost a public hearing on the issue starting at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. There’ll be presentations by officials, and also testimony from locals upset with the situation. Visit www.somervillema.gov.

Advertisement

A happier noise: Another PorchFest is happening in Greater Boston, this one on Saturday in Concord from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More than two dozen musical acts will play on porches and front yards of homes in West Concord Village. Visitors can find maps, public restrooms, and snacks at the Harvey Wheeler Community Center, 1276 Main St.,and go home to home from there. Visit www.concordma.gov.

I’m Irish, too: The first Lowell Irish Festival takes place on Saturday beginning at noon on the grounds of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack St., with live music, Irish step dancing, bagpipes, exhibits curated by the Lowell Irish Cultural Committee, food trucks, and more. Visit www.lowellirishfestival.com.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.