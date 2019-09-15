A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in Chelsea on Sunday evening, police said.

The victim, identified as a man in his early 20s, was stabbed in the side near Broadway and Cross Street shortly after 6 p.m., Police Chief Brian Kyes said in a tweet. He was taken to Whidden Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The stabbing appears to have resulted from some sort of confrontation, according to Sergeant Hector Gonzalez.