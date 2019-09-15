FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts mayor facing multiple federal corruption charges is among the candidates in an upcoming election for mayor.

Fall River voters on Tuesday will cast ballots in a preliminary election meant to decide which two mayoral candidates will go on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The three candidates vying for the office are Paul Coogan, Erica Scott-Pacheco, and incumbent Mayor Jasiel Correia. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close 8 p.m.