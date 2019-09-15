Learn how to turn your cash-strapped startup into a full-fledged business at this panel discussion from Startup Boston Week 2019. A panel of startup CEOs will discuss practical strategies and share their experiences. This is part of a week-long series of free events from Startup Boston designed to educate and connect local entrepreneurs. Monday, 10:15 to 11:45 a.m., CIC - Boston, 50 Milk St., 20th floor — Lighthouse West, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

LAUNCH PARTY

Celebrate tech

Mix with other robotics and AI professionals at the launch of Microsoft’s new Microsoft AI Conference Center, hosted by women’s networking organization She+ Geeks Out. Attendees will have the opportunity to solder circuits, construct robotic models of human hands, and get free 3D model scans of themselves. Tuesday, Microsoft NERD Center, 1 Memorial Drive, Cambridge. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Build loyalty

Finesse the important skill of of attracting repeat business at this talk from Startup Boston Week 2019. Tuesday, 8:30 to 10 a.m., CIC - Boston, 50 Milk St., 20th floor — Lighthouse West, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

BOOKS

Look to the East

Ponder China’s emerging sector of innovators and entrepreneurs with George S. Yip, author of Pioneers, Hidden Champions, Changemakers, and Underdogs: Lessons from China’s Innovators at a discussion hosted by the MIT Press Bookstore. Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m., MIT Press Bookstore, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TRAINING

Keep it cool

Figure out how to maintain a healthy and positive office culture while growing your business at this talk from Startup Boston Week 2019. Wednesday, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., CIC - Boston, 50 Milk St., 20th floor — Lighthouse East, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

TALK

Brand bulding

Explore best practices for “employer branding” to keep workers engaged in the workplace. Speakers from a range of local companies will share tips. Beer, wine, and snacks will be provided. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Neoscape, 23 Drydock Ave., Boston. $20. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Stay in touch

Figure out how to manage a work team spread out across different cities, countries, and continents at this training for remote work groups from Startup Boston Week 2019. Thursday, 3:30 to 5 p.m., 50 Milk St., 20th floor — Lighthouse West, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

Develop your perfect pitch

Learn how best to seek funding for your startup at this workshop from Startup Boston Week 2019. Attendees will pitch in front of an audience to a panel of investor judges and get feedback. Pitching spots are limited to those who have an active startup and are close to pursuing funding. Friday, 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., CIC - Boston, 50 Milk St., 1st floor - Anchor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

