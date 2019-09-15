Three teenagers were arrested after shots were fired in Haverhill Sunday afternoon, damaging two homes, according to police.

Haverhill police responded to the area of High and Jackson streets around 12 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. Police verified that shots were fired, a statement from Haverhill police said.

There were no reported injuries, but two homes — 65 and 69 Jackson St. Ext. — were damaged due to the shooting, police said.