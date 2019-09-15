Three teenagers were arrested after shots were fired in Haverhill Sunday afternoon, damaging two homes, according to police.
Haverhill police responded to the area of High and Jackson streets around 12 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. Police verified that shots were fired, a statement from Haverhill police said.
There were no reported injuries, but two homes — 65 and 69 Jackson St. Ext. — were damaged due to the shooting, police said.
Authorities arrested three teens — Brian Grande, 18, of Haverhill, Nadia Millis, 19, of Peabody, and Jose Rosado, 19, of Providence, R.I. — for their alleged involvement in the shooting, according to the statement.
All three have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a loaded firearm, along with several other related charges, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. No more information was immediately available.