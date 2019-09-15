Two more Worcester men were arrested Saturday in connection the death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found by firefighters Tuesday morning, according to Worcester police.
Police said Primitivo Matos, 35, and Daniel Rivera, 27, were arrested on charges of accessory after the fact in connection with the body, which the Worcester County district attorney’s office identified as Worcester resident Benjamin Pacheco.
The arrests came a day after a third Worcester man, 35-year-old Rafael Guzman, was arraigned Friday in Worcester District Court, also on a charge of accessory after the fact, according to Lindsay A. Corcoran, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.
The district attorney’s office could not confirm the additional arrests Sunday afternoon or give any additional information about Pacheco’s death.
Pacheco’s body was discovered at about 6 a.m. as firefighters responded to a small fire in a wooded area on Granite Street surrounded by auto scrap and metal salvage yards, according to the district attorney’s office. The body was expected to undergo an autopsy, but Concoran said in a brief phone interview Sunday afternoon she did not know if that had taken place.
Police have said Pacheco’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Matos and Rivera are expected to be arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court, authorities said.
