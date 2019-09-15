Two more Worcester men were arrested Saturday in connection the death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found by firefighters Tuesday morning, according to Worcester police.

Police said Primitivo Matos, 35, and Daniel Rivera, 27, were arrested on charges of accessory after the fact in connection with the body, which the Worcester County district attorney’s office identified as Worcester resident Benjamin Pacheco.

The arrests came a day after a third Worcester man, 35-year-old Rafael Guzman, was arraigned Friday in Worcester District Court, also on a charge of accessory after the fact, according to Lindsay A. Corcoran, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.