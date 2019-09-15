Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkonkowski was seen sweating it out this weekend — but not about missing his former team’s second game of the season against the Miami Dolphins.
In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, Gronk and his model girlfriend, Camille Kostek, were dancing to the Backstreet Boys’ “Rock Your Body” after a fitness event in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood.
The former tight end announced his retirement in March, and last month announced a new business venture as the face of a CBD company.
