Lawmakers passed a similar bill on New Year’s Day — the final day of the 2017-2018 session — but Baker pocket-vetoed it, saying at the time that he would have returned it with an amendment had the Legislature still been in session.

The Senate on Monday agreed to consider the bill later this week in its first formal session since July and set a deadline of noon Wednesday for senators to file any amendments.

A public safety bill that died on Governor Charlie Baker’s desk in January returns to the Senate floor Thursday, when lawmakers will take another shot at banning certain flame retardants from household goods.

While flame retardants prevent fires from spreading, the bill’s supporters say firefighters and others are endangered by the chemicals in certain flame retardants during structure fires.

The Senate Ways and Means chairman, Michael Rodrigues, said the bill that came out of his committee Monday involves “minor tweaks” of last session’s version, and that taking it up early in the session should leave lawmakers with time to respond to any issues Baker may raise.

“We’re working with colleagues, we’re working with the Executive Office of [Energy and] Environmental Affairs to perfect the bill, but it’s primarily, 99 percent, the same bill the Senate has passed, I believe, on two separate occasions now,” he said.

Baker wrote to lawmakers in January that he looked forward to working with sponsors and stakeholders on a revised bill. He said last session’s bill would have made Massachusetts the only state “to ban certain flame retardants in car seats and the non-foam parts of adult mattresses, products already subject to federal flammability requirements.”

Neither of those products are named in the exemption list in the Senate Ways and Means bill. Senators could propose amendments that exclude them.

“Massachusetts can be a leader in this area, but the specifics of the bill that emerged during the last hours of the legislative session limit its potential effectiveness,” Baker wrote. “A deliberative process involving all stakeholders and an implementation schedule that takes into account the realities of manufacturing and distribution practices are key components to any legislation.”

The bill would prohibit the manufacture, sale, or importation of any children’s product, bedding, carpet, or residential upholstered furniture containing one of the 11 flame retardant chemicals named in the bill.

Motor vehicles, aircraft, watercraft, pre-owned products, electronic devices, and any product containing a banned chemical in recycled materials would be exempt.

Violators would be charged up to $1,000 for a first offense and up to $5,000 for a subsequent violation.

The Department of Environmental Protection would be tasked with consulting with the Toxics Use Reduction Institute at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and other organizations to recommend, at least every three years, additional flame retardants that should be banned.