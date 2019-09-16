Construction will start in the coming weeks. During construction, fire operations will relocate to 121 Amory St., according to a press release from Walsh’s office.

The $23.5 million building will replace Engine 42, Rescue 2, District 9 Firehouse on Columbus Avenue, which was built in 1952.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Fire Commissioner Joe Finn joined community members in Roxbury Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first new fire station built in Boston in more than 30 years.

The firehouse will be energy-efficient, and will incorporate the latest designs to promote firefighter health and safety.

The building will be broken into three zones - hot, warm and cold - “to keep carcinogens from circulating through the house,” the release said.

“Cases of occupational related cancer are occurring on an almost weekly basis, the measures taken in the design of this building will help protect the firefighters who put their lives on the line for this city,” Finn said in the release.

The building will have 14 bunkrooms to house two companies, a 25 seat training room, and a rooftop training deck, among other features. “Through its innovative design, this new firehouse will make a significant difference in the health and vitality of our firefighters,” Walsh said.

The city allotted an additional $300,000, funded by the Percent for Art program, to commission an artist to create a permanent artwork that complements the new fire station, the release said.

