H. Scott Landry, a Farmington selectman and Maine state representative, told the Bangor Daily News that five firefighters and LEAP’s building maintenance manager were taken to a hospital.

LEAP, Inc. at 313 Farmington Falls Road was evacuated after people smelled gas, the Portland Press Herald reported. The building exploded sometime before 8:30 a.m. after first responders arrived and was felt as far as 10 miles away. The building was reduced to rubble.

One firefighter was killed and at least six were injured in a propane gas explosion that leveled a home for people with developmental disabilities in Farmington, Maine, on Monday morning, officials said.

Advertisement

“It’s a war zone here,” Landry said.

Landry told WMTW that the building just completed a construction project two months ago. One adjacent building had minor damage.

“I can see one car driving by was blown off the road, so it was pretty devastating.” he told WMTW.

Multiple first responders are at the scene, including a helicopter, the Press Herald reported.

Maine Governor Janet Mills urged people in Maine to avoid the area.

“I am closely monitoring the explosion in Farmington and have instructed the Department of Public Safety to keep me apprised of the situation. Per protocol, the State Fire Marshal’s Office will thoroughly investigate the cause and origin of this devastating explosion,” she said in a tweet.

She added, “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, especially to the loved ones of the firefighter lost and others injured. I am grateful for the work of first responders who are at the scene and urge Maine people to avoid the area.”

Images from the scene show debris floating in the smoky air.

Farmington is about 35 miles northwest of Augusta.

Terrifying video shows the moments after this morning's building explosion in Farmington. The smoke and debris nearly blocking out the sun. Latest: https://t.co/oOzOVtKjdB 📹: @jenay_d pic.twitter.com/dqIojY18mi — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) September 16, 2019

#BREAKING: Our sister station @WGME is headed to an explosion in #Farmington, #Maine. They say this is the office of a company that works with the developmentally disabled. No official word on injuries or deaths. We're tracking from @KATUNews #LiveDesk.



📸: Selby Landmann pic.twitter.com/X4Gn0gWGoi — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) September 16, 2019

The secretary of the Farmington Fair tells me some events were canceled this morning because of the explosion. He says they heard and felt it, and saw the aftermath @wgme — Katie Sampson (@KatieWGME) September 16, 2019

Claire Maxim lives about a mile from the LEAP campus where she works. She says her mom, who also works there, was in her car at the time of the blast and is OK. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/bygfIrJtGN — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) September 16, 2019

JUST-IN: A firefighter has been killed and multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the LEAP facility in Farmington, Maine. https://t.co/zwwU0IBMLT — WTXL ABC 27 (@abc27) September 16, 2019

'It looks like a war zone here': Photos show aftermath of Farmington explosion https://t.co/tCvF1Umols — Kathleen Jordan (@KJordan_WMTW) September 16, 2019

Emergency vehicles responded to the Farmington explosion Monday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal/Associated Press/Sun Journal via AP

Terrifying video shows the moments after this morning's building explosion in Farmington. The smoke and debris nearly blocking out the sun. Latest: https://t.co/oOzOVtKjdB 📹: @jenay_d pic.twitter.com/dqIojY18mi — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) September 16, 2019

#BREAKING: Our sister station @WGME is headed to an explosion in #Farmington, #Maine. They say this is the office of a company that works with the developmentally disabled. No official word on injuries or deaths. We're tracking from @KATUNews #LiveDesk.



📸: Selby Landmann pic.twitter.com/X4Gn0gWGoi — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) September 16, 2019

The secretary of the Farmington Fair tells me some events were canceled this morning because of the explosion. He says they heard and felt it, and saw the aftermath @wgme — Katie Sampson (@KatieWGME) September 16, 2019

Claire Maxim lives about a mile from the LEAP campus where she works. She says her mom, who also works there, was in her car at the time of the blast and is OK. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/bygfIrJtGN — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) September 16, 2019

JUST-IN: A firefighter has been killed and multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the LEAP facility in Farmington, Maine. https://t.co/zwwU0IBMLT — WTXL ABC 27 (@abc27) September 16, 2019

'It looks like a war zone here': Photos show aftermath of Farmington explosion https://t.co/tCvF1Umols — Kathleen Jordan (@KJordan_WMTW) September 16, 2019

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat. Associated Press contributed to this report.