A suspect is slated for arraigment Monday in Lowell District Court in connection with a “death investigation underway in Tewksbury,” prosecutors said.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a brief statement that due to “the statutory nature of the alleged offense, no further information is being released at this time.”
State law bars law enforcement from disclosing details of domestic violence cases prior to arraignment.
Authorities did not immediately release the ages and genders of the victim and suspect. The nature of their relationship wasn’t explained.
The victim’s body was discovered in a residence on Archstone Avenue this weekend, officials said.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.