“As we have all heard, there is wide speculation about a potential open seat in the Massachusetts 4th Congressional District. Treasurer Goldberg is in a decision-making process on whether to run and speaking to friends, family and advisors,” said Samantha Dallaire, an adviser to Goldberg. “She is taking the necessary steps to set up a campaign committee and account should that race become a reality.”

Goldberg, a 65-year-old Brookline resident, on Monday filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to create the “Deb Goldberg for Congress Committee.”

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg took a crucial step toward a campaign for the House seat currently held by Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, the latest sign that the political world sees Kennedy as likely to launch a Democratic primary challenge to Senator Edward J. Markey.

Kennedy, 38, said late last month that he was considering wading into the primary for the Senate seat held by Markey, 73. Kennedy said this weekend he has not yet made a decision on the race.

Should Kennedy decide against running for Senate and compete for reelection, Goldberg would not run for Kennedy’s House seat, according to a person close to her.

Kennedy’s announcement set off a flurry of interest and activity from politicos who would love to take Kennedy’s spot representing the Fourth District, which stretches from the wealthy, liberal strongholds of Brookline and Newton, down to the working-class city of Fall River.

Elected to statewide office twice, Goldberg could be a strong contender. She would not have to give up her current perch to run. But she would likely face a lot of competition in the Democratic primary, and also would be running at a time when voters have shown themselves drawn to insurgent candidates such as Ayanna Pressley, the former Boston city councilor who ousted 10-term representative Michael Capuano in 2018.

There’s already one candidate officially in the race for the Congressional seat besides Kennedy: a Brookline resident and self-described democratic socialist named Ihssane Leckey.

