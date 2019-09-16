fb-pixel
Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a home in Dorchester Monday morning.
Firefighters responded at 10 a.m. to a fire at 5 Tovar St. Flames were showing from the rear of all three floors of the building, Boston fire said in a tweet.

The fire was in a three-family home that was occupied, firefighters said.

“Heavy fire is knocked down, all companies still working major overhauling being done,” Boston fire said in a tweet at 10:21 a.m.

