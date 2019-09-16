“When both men exited their vehicle, the 19-year-old passenger was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 35-year-old Agawam woman, which was traveling northbound at the time,” the statement said.

The 19-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both from Greenfield, pulled over on Interstate 91 around 9:35 p.m. to help another 19-year-old man from Hartford, Conn., when he crashed his car, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man was struck and injured by a car on a Northampton highway Sunday night when he and a man stopped to help another vehicle that struck the median, police said.

The men had stopped their 2011 Acura MDX on the left shoulder when the Hartford man struck the median, State Police said.

“A 19-year-old man from Hartford, Connecticut, was traveling on I-91 northbound in the area of Exit 18 in a 2004 Ford Focus when his vehicle struck the guardrail, causing him to crash in the median,” the statement said.

The 19-year-old from Greenfield was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, State Police said. The man who struck the median was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton with minor injuries. The other two involved in the crash were not injured.

State Police, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and Northampton and Holyoke firefighters and EMS responded to the scene, the statement said.

State Police are investigating the crash, the statement said. No charges have been filed.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.