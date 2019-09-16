The statement, put out by the Massachusetts Catholic Conference, was signed by His Eminence Seán P. Cardinal O’Malley, archbishop of Boston, Most Reverend Robert J. McManus, bishop of Worcester, Most Reverend Edgar M. da Cunha, bishop of Fall River, and Most Reverend Mitchell Rozanski, bishop of Springfield.

In a strongly worded statement, the four Catholic bishops of Massachusetts on Monday called for wide-ranging action to combat climate change.

Noting that Massachusetts is “blessed with inspiring natural beauty,” the bishops said that in order to “protect and sustain this gift we must act now within our faith institutions and throughout the state to take substantial, meaningful steps to protect our environmental [sic] and provide relief from the impact of toxic pollution and climate change to protect the health and safety of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable in our society.”

The bishops cited an October 2018 report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change which found that “we may have as little as 12 years to act on climate change — to slash global emissions 45 percent — to reach limiting global warming to 1.5ºC. This would require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society with clear benefits to people and natural ecosystems ensuring a more sustainable and equitable society,” the statement said.

The following month, the bishops noted, the “National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) found the effects of climate change, including deadly wildfires, increasingly debilitating hurricanes and heat waves, are already battering the United States, and the danger of more such catastrophes is worsening. If not mitigated now, in a worst-case climate-change scenario, the document finds financial impacts over $400 billion annually to US economy. ... According to the NOAA, July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded worldwide. The five hottest July’s have occurred in the last five years.”

More distressing news came in August 2019, the bishops said, when “the United Nations sounded the alarm about food supplies. World food security is increasingly at risk due to ‘unprecedented’ climate change impact. Today 500 million people live in areas that experience desertification. People living in already degraded or desertified areas are increasingly negatively affected by climate change.”

The statement conceded that citizens may be tempted to give in to despair about the climate crisis.

However, the bishops said, “we are people of faith. Catholic social teaching is built on the principle of subsidiarity, ‘which grants freedom to develop the capabilities present at every level of society, while also demanding a greater sense of responsibility for the common good from those who wield greater power.’ ”

The statement continued, “We are called to act with hope and to respond to this challenge with urgency in all facets of our life: as individuals making an ecological conversion in our personal lives; as members of our parishes, schools and businesses striving for structural changes that reduce environmental impact; and as citizens participating in political discussions and fulfilling our civic responsibilities. We are asking everyone to examine their personal vocations and opportunities to take action to take better care of our common home.”

Government leaders have to be on board, the bishops said.

“Action is needed at all levels of government to encourage replacement of fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy while ensuring that the most vulnerable in society are protected from harm during this transition,” the statement said.

“We also wish to echo the view of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops who adopted an explicit priority to teach and advocate about integral ecology, emphasizing environmental degradation and its impact on the lives of the most vulnerable.”

As a Catholic community, the bishops said, “we must commit to this effort while Christians around the world celebrate the Season of Creation (September 1st- October 4th). We, the Catholic Bishops of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, pledge our support to addressing this global crisis.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.