A Massachusetts state trooper has been placed on temporary leave, following his arrest over the weekend at a club in Newport, R.I., an official confirmed.

Brian Richard Kilfoyle, 31, of Berkeley, was “immeadietly relieved of duty,” and a hearing on his status is scheduled for Wednesday, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Kilfoye was arrested Sunday morning about 12:10 a.m. on charges of disorderly fighting and resisting arrest after an incident outside the night club One Pelham East, according to the Providence Journal. Procopio said Mass. State Police “condemns the conduct as alleged, will monitor the criminal proceedings in Rhode Island.”