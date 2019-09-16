The number of drivers who saw licenses suspended in the wake of a Registry of Motor Vehicles scandal has doubled over the past month to more than 5,000 in a combination of old and new cases, officials said Monday. Acting Registrar Jamey Tesler told the Department of Transportation’s board that 5,260 Massachusetts residents have had their permission to drive revoked since July based on violations committed in other states. A majority of those cases are based on past incidents previously missed by the RMV, which has been under fire for months because a driver who should have had his license suspended after an arrest in Connecticut allegedly killed seven motorcyclists in a crash. (SHNS)

Boston

Catholic bishops call for climate change action

The leaders of the four Roman Catholic dioceses in Massachusetts are calling on the faithful to address climate change. In a pastoral letter released Monday, the bishops wrote that ‘‘we must act now within our faith institutions and throughout the state to take substantial, meaningful steps to protect our environmental and provide relief from the impact of toxic pollution and climate change’’ to protect public health and safety. The letter was signed Boston Archbishop Cardinal Sean O'Malley; Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski; Worcester Bishop Robert McManus; and Fall River Bishop Edgar da Cunha. The leaders in their letter cited several recent scientific studies that ‘‘detail the urgency of this crisis,’’ including climate change’s effects on weather and global food supplies. The bishops asked everyone to ‘‘take better care of our common home.’’ (AP)

Tewksbury

Man ordered held amid death investigation

Eric Griffin, 39, was held without bail Monday on a charge of assaulting a household or family member after a woman was found dead Sunday morning in the apartment they shared, prosecutors said. He was arraigned in Lowell District Court for “assault and battery on a household or family member in connection with a suspicious death investigation currently underway in Tewksbury,” the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement. Griffin is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Sept. 20. State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office were contacted by Tewksbury police around 8:30 a.m. Sunday regarding “an apparent suspicious death,” at an apartment complex on Archstone Avenue, the statement said. The victim, 39, was found in her bed. She suffered serious injuries “consistent with physical assault” and was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said. The investigation is ongoing.

Franconia Notch, N.H.

Seriously hurt, rock climber airlifted off cliff

A rock climber was airlifted from a ledge on Cannon Cliffs at Franconia Notch State Park after he fell 50 feet and sustained life-threatening injuries, resulting in a harrowing rescue mission Sunday, officials said. The 20-year-old man fell 50 feet and landed on a ledge just over half way up the rock face, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. At around 11:30 a.m., an emergency beacon was activated in the state park, alerting the Emergency Response Coordination Center. Conservation officers, two volunteer rescue squads, and a National Guard Black Hawk helicopter responded to the scene. The teams transported rescue climbers and gear to the top of the cliffs using the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway. The helicopter lowered a medic 160 feet to the ledge. The man was then loaded onto a stretcher and lifted into the helicopter. He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.