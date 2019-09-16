A 32-year-old Pembroke man who allegedly tried to break into a home improvement store struck two cruisers and led police on a car chase through several towns before officers ultimately stopped him with spike sticks, officials said.

Roderick Wensel was arrested after 3:08 a.m. after Pembroke police responded to an alarm at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 108 Old Church St., Pembroke police said in a statement. Wensel’s car was running in the parking lot when police arrived, but he refused to get out and later drove away.

“During the process of leaving, Wensel swerved directly at a Pembroke officer who was standing in the parking lot. Pembroke cruisers attempted to stop Wensel in the parking lot. The pursuit continued onto Route 139 with speeds approximately 40 to 45 m.p.h. and then continued into Hanover on Route 53,” the statement said.