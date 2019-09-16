A 32-year-old Pembroke man who allegedly tried to break into a home improvement store struck two cruisers and led police on a car chase through several towns before officers ultimately stopped him with spike sticks, officials said.
Roderick Wensel was arrested after 3:08 a.m. after Pembroke police responded to an alarm at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 108 Old Church St., Pembroke police said in a statement. Wensel’s car was running in the parking lot when police arrived, but he refused to get out and later drove away.
“During the process of leaving, Wensel swerved directly at a Pembroke officer who was standing in the parking lot. Pembroke cruisers attempted to stop Wensel in the parking lot. The pursuit continued onto Route 139 with speeds approximately 40 to 45 m.p.h. and then continued into Hanover on Route 53,” the statement said.
Wensel rear-ended a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and a Pembroke police cruiser during the chase, police said. The Pembroke cruiser sustained minor damage.
“Norwell PD deployed stop sticks to disable the suspect vehicle. The pursuit continued into Weymouth where area cruisers were able to box in the suspect vehicle and bring the pursuit to an end. The suspect briefly resisted and was arrested,” the statement said.
Police often use stop sticks, also known as spike strips, to puncture vehicle tires.
Wensel was set to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges of failing to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), failing to stop or yield, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and operating after his license was suspended.
