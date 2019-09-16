fb-pixel

Passengers on the MBTA’s Red Line saw delays of up to 20 minutes after a malfunctioning breaker caused smoke on a southbound train, Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman, said.

The problems on the train started at Broadway Station. An operator moved the train to Andrew Station where it was taken out of service and moved to a maintenance yard, the MBTA said in a tweet.

Fans were activated at both stations to help clear the smoke.

Last week, Andrew Station was filled with smoke due to a blown motor on a northbound Red Line train.

