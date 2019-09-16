Passengers on the MBTA’s Red Line saw delays of up to 20 minutes after a malfunctioning breaker caused smoke on a southbound train, Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman, said.
The problems on the train started at Broadway Station. An operator moved the train to Andrew Station where it was taken out of service and moved to a maintenance yard, the MBTA said in a tweet.
#MBTA #RedLine:— MBTA (@MBTA) September 16, 2019
Delays of up to 10 minutes due to a southbound train with a mechanical problem outside of Broadway.
An official is making their way to the train to assist in moving it. Fans were activated to clear the air at Broadway due to smoke from a possible motor problem.
Fans were activated at both stations to help clear the smoke.
Last week, Andrew Station was filled with smoke due to a blown motor on a northbound Red Line train.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.
Advertisement