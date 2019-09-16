On Sunday, Sanders reassigned his New Hampshire director Joe Caiazzo to hold the same position in Massachusetts, which will hold its presidential primary on Super Tuesday, three weeks after New Hampshire.

On Saturday, the campaign let go Kurt Ehrenberg, a long-time Sanders adviser in the state who has worked for decades in Granite State politics.

The Bernie Sanders campaign shuffled out its top two New Hampshire aides over the weekend.

The moves come at a critical period in the race and in the most important state in Sanders’s pursuit of the White House.

Replacing Caiazzo as New Hampshire director is Shannon Jackson, who ran Sanders’s reelection campaign in 2018 and has been a presence in the New Hampshire office for months in his previous role as the campaign’s Northeast political director.

Given that Sanders won the New Hampshire primary by 22 points in 2016, Sanders is fully expected to win the state’s first-in-the-nation primary again in 2020. If he doesn’t, he will face serious questions as to whether his campaign is viable in later contests.

At the moment, the Sanders campaign’s ability to win again has been threatened by former vice president Joe Biden, who has led most polls in the state, and US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has surged in the state partly by eating into the vote of Sanders’s progressive wing. In recent weeks, Biden, Sanders and Warren have been statistically tied for first, with Warren having the momentum.

The change at the top of the Sanders campaign in New Hampshire had less to do with Warren or anyone else and more to do with a feud between Caiazzo and Erhenberg that began almost the first day Caiazzo was hired six months ago, according to interviews with Sanders staffers and supporters.

“From the start Mr. Caiazzo and I had fundamental disagreements on how to wage a successful campaign for Senator Sanders in New Hampshire,” said Ehrenberg in an interview.

After one clash this summer, Ehrenberg was officially given a less active role with the campaign and a September date was set for his role to be reviewed. Then, as Labor Day passed, the campaign reviewed the situation and decided to part ways with him.

This inflamed an already disgruntled New Hampshire Sanders steering committee, which Ehrenberg largely created four years ago and has met once a month, even in 2017 and 2018 when there was no formal Sanders campaign.

“Joe was not working well with the base of supporters Sanders had and he wasn’t even reaching out to people who were very significant in the 2016 win,” said former state Senator Burt Cohen, one steering committee member.

As the steering committee gathered in the Sanders campaign office in Manchester, many of the 50 or so there were ready to defend Ehrenberg and go on the offensive against Caiazzo. But the meeting began with the news of Caiazzo’s reassignment.

Caiazzo did not respond to messages seeking comment Sunday and Monday. He most recently ran the reelection campaign for Rhode Island US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse in 2018 and in 2016 he was the Sanders presidential campaign’s political director in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Sanders national campaign manager Faiz Shakir acknowledged the changes in New Hampshire, but suggested that moving Caiazzo to Massachusetts, where he has long worked, was part of a buildup in Super Tuesday states.

“We’ve built a great team in New Hampshire and are in a really strong position there,” said Shakir in a statement. The campaign is now building out our operations to include Massachusetts and Maine state directors as we increase our focus in Super Tuesday states.”

And indeed it is true that Caiazzo moving to the Massachusetts role comes at a time when the campaign has hired new state directors in Maine, Colorado, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

