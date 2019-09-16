A 27-year-old Rhode Island man was ordered held on $100,000 bail Monday morning for fleeing after he allegedly struck and killed a 37-year-old woman as she walked on a Seekonk road with her son Thursday night, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.

Jeremy Schmidt of East Providence, R.I., was arraigned in Taunton District Court Monday morning, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“The defendant was arraigned on charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, leaving the scene-death resulting, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and [a] marked lanes violation,” the statement said.