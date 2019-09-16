A 27-year-old Rhode Island man was ordered held on $100,000 bail Monday morning for fleeing after he allegedly struck and killed a 37-year-old woman as she walked on a Seekonk road with her son Thursday night, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.
Jeremy Schmidt of East Providence, R.I., was arraigned in Taunton District Court Monday morning, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
“The defendant was arraigned on charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, leaving the scene-death resulting, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and [a] marked lanes violation,” the statement said.
Schmidt will return to court Oct. 31, the district attorney’s office said.
Advertisement
He was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, said Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol district attorney’s office.
Schmidt was arrested early Friday in Providence by Rhode Island State Police, the district attorney’s office said Friday. He fled after allegedly striking Antonieta Vargas of Seekonk while she was walking with her 10-year-old son near 893 Newman Ave. in Seekonk around 6:46 p.m. Thursday.
Vargas’ son is 10 years old, not 11, as the district attorney’s office previously reported.
Seekonk police, Massachusetts State Police, Rhode Island State Police, and the Bristol district attorney’s office are investigating the crash, the statement said.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.