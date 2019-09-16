A rock climber was airlifted from a ledge on a cliff face after he fell 50 feet and sustained life-threatening injuries, resulting in a harrowing rescue mission Sunday morning in the White Mountains, officials said.

The 20-year-old man was rock climbing on Cannon Cliffs in Franconia Notch State Park in Franconia, N.H., when he fell 50 feet and landed on a ledge just over half way up the rock face, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

At around 11:30 a.m., an emergency beacon was activated in the state park, alerting the Emergency Response Coordination Center. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers received the coordinates and responded to Cannon Cliffs.